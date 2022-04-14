President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday morning.

The meeting, which started at 10am,

observed a minute silence in honour of the former Head of Interim National Government, late Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died on January 11, 2022.

This is the fourth time the President will preside over the meeting, with the first being held on October 21, 2015 and the second on September 7, 2016 and the third was held virtually in August, 2020.

The Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibility of advising the executive arm of government on policy matters.

Matters of insecurity and economy are said to form part of the discussions at the meeting.

Those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibarahim Gambari.

Former Heads of State physically in attendance are Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others are attending the meeting virtually from their various locations.

State governors in attendance are Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), ans Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), amongst others.

Other governors are also attending virtually.

