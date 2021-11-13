The Nigerian Army has said a Brigadier General and three soldiers were killed during an encounter with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Saturday in Askira Uba, Borno State.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI, however, neutralised several ISWAP terrorists during the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filing this report.

He said troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK destroyed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location,” he said.

He added that the family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has deeply commiserated with the families and relations of the fallen heroes and also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.