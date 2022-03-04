A jealous mobile policeman, on Wednesday night, shot dead two colleagues and injured three others over alleged immoral affairs with his lover.

An impeccable source in the Borno State Police Command, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that the trigger-happy mobile policeman, identified as Segeant Bello, attacked the policemen at the alleged lover’s fastfood shop at Command Market inside Maiduguri Police College.

The source said as Bello entered the shop of the said lover, he allegedly claimed that his lover was cooking noodles for his colleagues, who he met there, and that they were having immoral affairs with her, hence he put his rifle on rapid, shot sporadically and in the process killed the two policemen and injured three others.

The source said: “He killed the two policemen and injured three others who are now in the hospital. They are innocent people newly posted to the Command. They are not even familiar with his said lover.

“He met them at the Command Market inside the Police College after they bought food and were about to eat. The said wife who he had not formalised their marriage before now had problem with him and returned to her father’s house in the barrack because the father is a policeman living in the barrack.

” He entered her fastfood shop and accused the policemen he met there as her lovers who she was cooking noodles for, and in the process put his rifle on rapid, killed the two policemen and injuring three others, while several persons scampered for safety.

“Although, he had a legally wedded wife, he abandoned her for years and entered into a relationship with the present lover,” the source added.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) proved abortive as calls and text messages sent to him were no replied at press time.

