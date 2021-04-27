BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna |

The Kaduna State House of Assembly (KDHA) has declared the seat of the immediate past Speaker of the House, Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Shagali vacant.

Shagali, who represented Sabon Gari constituency, was removed as Speaker in August, 2020 and directed to issue an apology to the House.

The Assembly at its plenary on Tuesday, noted that he has not apologised to the House as requested neither has he participated in its activities for over 120 days as prescribed by law.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted a motion moved by Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, member representing Zaria constituency, to declare the former speaker’s seat vacant.

The sitting, which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Isaac Auta-Zankai, also suspended four other members of the House for one year.

Those suspended are Mukhtar Isa Hazo, a former deputy speaker representing Basawa constituency; Mr Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency; Alhaji Yusuf Liman-Dahiru, Kakuri/Makera constituency; and Salisu Isa, representing Magajin Gari constituency.

They were suspended for causing disaffection and engaging in activities that will bring about disunity among members of the House.

It would be recalled that three of the members were initially suspended on August 11, 2020 for nine months, while Hazo and Abdullahi-Shagali were ordered to offer public apology at the time.