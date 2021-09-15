The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached its Majority Leader, Hon. Mohammed Inuwa popularly known as “Mabo” representing Doka/Gabasawa constituency in the Assembly.

The decision followed the passage of a vote of no confidence on him by the majority members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A total number of 17 members of the ruling party signed the impeachment notice on the majority leader.

Speaking with Assembly correspondents shortly after the plenary, chairman of House Committee on Information, Hon. Tanimu Musa (Kachia Constituency) said it was the decision of the House to impeach Inuwa, hence the House passed a vote of no confidence on him.

“Mabo was unanimously removed by the members of the Assembly and the simple reason is that vote of no confidence was passed against him from the members of the Assembly.

“Therefore, Mabo remained impeachead and the House would soon announce the new Majority Leader,” he stressed.