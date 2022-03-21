Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the State with immediate effect.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has said.

According to Aruwan in a statement, the imposition of the curfew was to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

He further said that the security agencies have full authorisation to enforce the curfew.

“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area,” he said.

It would be recalled that there were deadly attacks in some communities of the affected local governments where people were said to have been killed with several houses burnt down.