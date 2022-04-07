One of the victims of the March 28, 2022 train attack, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, is dead following multiple injuries he sustained from gunshots during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

It was gathered that the deceased was shot in the head and chest when the terrorists attacked the train before he and other passengers were rescued by security personnel.

Although he was later conveyed to his hometown in Funtua, Katsina State, for medical treatment, he, however, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Kaduna Train Attack: We Have Failed, Governors Apologise To Victims

A source, who simply identified himself as Mallam Idris, confirmed the ex-serviceman’s death to LEADERSHIP.

According to him, “He gave a good fight to survive but unfortunately he did not make it. We pray Allah will grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi.”

It would be recalled that about eight passengers onboard the train were killed by the terrorists during the attack, while some others sustained varying degrees of injuries from gunshots, just as many were whisked away by the Terrorists to an unknown destination.

One of those abducted is the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Ali-Hassan, who regained his freedom on Wednesday.