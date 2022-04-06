Managing director (MD) of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Ali-Hassan who was among those abducted from the Abuja -Kaduna train attack has regained his freedom from his abductors after spending days in the abductors den.

It would be recalled that the Agricultural Bank boss was among those kidnapped on March 28, 2022 by bandits who bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train with over 362 passengers on board.

Confirming his release to LEADERSHIP, the bank’s Director of Corporate Communication, Mr Gboyega Olaniyi in a telephone conversation said, “It is true that our managing director has been released and he is in Kaduna now.

“He was released today Wednesday and he is in Kaduna now,” he said.

When asked if there was any ransom paid for his release, he said he would rather not talk about that for now but thanked God that he was realised alive. He prayed that God will see to the release of the rest captives.