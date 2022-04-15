Legendary highlife cum jazz musician, Orlando Julius Ekemode is dead.

The veteran musician was said to have died Thursday night, April 14, 2022.

According to his beloved wife, Latoya Aduke, the musician whose exploits and relevance go beyond four decades and in three continents (Europe, North and South America and Africa), died naturally in his home in Ilesha, Osun State.

“Orlando has gone oh”, she said amidst sobs, during a phone call put through to Latoya.

“He died in my arms at night….. I thank the Lord,” she wept.

The musician, aged 78 years, had been healthy for some years but inactive to perform live as he was used to since the Covid-era came in 2020.

He was a great musician, who was part of late Eddie Okonta’s band and had mentored and influenced several generations of musicians.

He is survived by his wife, children and grand children.