Liverpool’s quest for a historic quadruple remains intact having survived a massive scare to overcome Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The Reds found themselves back on level terms courtesy of two first half goals from Boulaye Dia and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin.

However, Luis Diaz’ introduction in the second 45 inspired Liverpool to finish off what they had started at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will take his team to his third Champions League final and it means so much to everyone associated with the club as they travel to France for this season’s showpiece final.

The players celebrate with the fans, the joy clear on everyone’s faces.

Villarreal look devastated but they need to celebrate their accomplishment in this season’s tournament.