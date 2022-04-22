A tanker said to be laden with petrol has crashed and exploded at Ajegunle Bus-Stop area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Many houses, among other properties were said to have been burnt in the inferno, as men of the state fire service and the police have been deployed in the area.

The incident happened early on Friday morning at about 3am.

A resident, Samuel Adeyemo, who spoke to journalists, said no one could tell the number of casualties.

He said, “We cannot tell the number of those that died. The police and fire service have been working and trying to put out the fire.”

A man with a shop in the area said some residents who attempted to scoop fuel were also killed in the act.

He said, “I have a shop here. I was called that the fire started around 3am, but by the time I got here, my shop had been razed.

“When the fuel started pouring down the canal, some people tried to scoop fuel. By the time the explosion happened, many of them were trapped and killed.”