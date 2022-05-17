There seems to be a confusion about the Tuesday explosion in Kano as the State government has clarified that the early Tuesday morning explosion in the Sabon Gari area of the State did not happen in a school.

At least one person has been confirmed dead while many others mostly school children were injured.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the incident happened at an Animal Feed Store opposite the school along Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government of the Kano metropolis.

He said while the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done were yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken.

The Commissioner called on the people in the state particularly those living in the area where the incident occured to remain calm while government in collaboration with relevant agencies was working on the matter.

The Commissioner assured that government would keep the public abreast on any development and warned people to desist from spreading fake news about the incident.

Meanwhile, sources close the scene told LEADERSHIP that the explosion was not as a result of a bomb blast contrary to what is being bandied around.

“It wasn’t a bomb blast. It’s a gas cylinder explosion. The seller’s shop is on the ground floor of the building where the school is located. So, when the cylinder exploded, it brought down the building and the pupils got injured. There wasn’t a bomb blast,” one of the sources said.

Also, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Dikko, has also confirmed that the incident wasn’t a bomb blast.

Meanwhile, the pupils of the private nursery/primary affected by the blast have been evacuated while injured ones have been taken to the hospital.

