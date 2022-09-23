Several persons were, on Friday, trapped after a three-storey building on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin in Lagos, collapsed.

According to the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, he said two persons have been rescued from the collapsed building so far.

According to him, search and rescue operations were ongoing at press time.

He said, “A 3-Storey building has collapsed at Oye Sonuga Street, opposite Oye Roundabout, Isolo Road, Mushin. An adult and a child have been rescued alive and search and rescue operation ongoing.”

Also, the permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, also confirmed the development.

He said, “A building has collapsed in Mushin few minutes ago. The rescue operation is ongoing.”