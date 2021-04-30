By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

The presidency has reacted to scathing comments on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by a popular Catholic cleric, Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, saying the cleric had demanded the resignation of Buhari because he couldn’t get contracts from the administration.

Recall that Mbaka in a viral video had said Buhari has failed Nigeria woefully and that he should resign or be impeached by members of the National Assembly.

He also warned members of the National Assembly that if they fail to impeach President Buhari and “they begin to fight Father Mbaka, something worse than what they ever imagined will befall them.”

However, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Father Mbaka had asked for contracts as compensation for his support for Buhari’s election when he visited the president.

Shehu said the refusal of the president to accede to Father Mbaka’s pecuniary demands necessitated his recent outbursts.

He said, “an outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka,” he added.