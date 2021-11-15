The Nigerian Military has imposed a curfew on Askira Uba town and its environs in Borno State as troops repelled another attack in the axis.

According to PRNigeria, it was gathered that ISWAP fighters launched an attack on Dilli which was swiftly repelled by the combined efforts of Air Taskforce and ground troops.

Dille is a village in Lassa under Askira Uba local government area.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that the Nigerian troops have remained vigilant and combat-ready having got information on the movements of terrorists in some villages.

“We got intelligence that ISWAP Fighters were moving towards a bridge East of Wamdeo and Roumirgou villages in Askira Uba Province.

“We repelled their attempt today at a remote village called Dille under Lassa, We are not taking chances as we are in combat-ready to deal with them,” the source said.