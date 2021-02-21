A Nigerian Air Force NAF201 jet, a B350 aircraft, which departed Abuja at 1033UTC with six persons on board, including two crew, has crashed at the Abuja Airport.
All six persons on board are reported dead.
The aircraft was said to have reported engine failure at 1039 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 1048UTC.
Fire services are already at the scene of the accident.
Details shortly…
