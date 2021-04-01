ADVERTISEMENT

A fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has lost radar contact while on an operation in the North East, the authority has announced.

It was gathered that the aircraft was giving support to the ground troops during an operation in the North East.

The Nigerian government has been fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North East for the past 10 years.

Boko Haram terrorists seek to establish an Islamic caliphate in the Nigerian’s North East.

In a tweet last night, Nigerian Airforce spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gwabkwet said the missing aircraft was on a routine operation.

“A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact,” Gwabkwet said, stating that efforts were ongoing to locate the whereabout of the aircraft.