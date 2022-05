The executive chairman of Keffi local government council of Nasarawa State, Hon. Muhammed Baba Shehu, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Akwanga-Keffi highway on Saturday.

It was gathered that his personal security guard was killed in the process.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel, in a telephone interview confirmed the abduction of the chairman by unknown gunmen.

Detail Later….