The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), on Friday, announced the appointment of key officers to man the top management team of the National Assembly bureaucracy with Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwal, erstwhile Secretary of Finance and Accounts, as the acting Clerk to the National Assembly (Ag. CNA).

Tambuwal’s appointment comes on the heels of reports that the outgoing CNA, Arc Amos Ojo, was due to proceed on compulsory pre-retirement leave since last Monday.

However, NASC explained that Ojo will have to stay put and work with the acting CNA till February 14, 2023 when he will be due for retirement, in order to ensure the completion of the ongoing 2023 Budget’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

A statement issued by the executive chairman of NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, dated Friday, November 18, 2022, listed other appointees to include: Mr Ogunlana Kamoru, who was Secretary of Legal Services now elevated to the position of acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (Ag. DCNA).

Also, Mrs Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya, former Secretary of Special Duties, now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services.

Mr. Birma Shuaibu, the Director, Legislative, is now the acting Secretary of the Human Resources Directorate.

Others include Mr Umoru Barde Ali, Director, Pharmacy, who has been appointed as the acting Secretary of Research and Information, while Mr Omogbehin Yomi, Director, Legislative, is now the acting Secretary, Special Duties.

According to the statement, Mr Inyang Clement Titus, Director of Accounts, is now the acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts, while Mr Nwoba Andrew, Director, Admin, is now the acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.

“The appointments were sequel to the approval by the Commission of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the Commission on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.

“The Commission further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos continues to work with the acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal until his retirement date of 14th February, 2023 in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act,” the NASC executive chairman explained.