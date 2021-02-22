BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The leadership of the National Assembly is currently meeting with the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, alongside her Minister of State, Jeddy Agba, over the 2020 budget extension.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are present at the meeting with some principal officers from both Houses.

Lawan said the essence of the meeting was to determine the level of implementation of the extended capital component of the 2020 budget.

For his part, Gbajabiamila said the meeting became necessary given the fact that the extension of the 2020 budget was an unusual act of the National Assembly, hence “There must be visible and indentifiable results.”

The meeting is now in a closed-door session.

Details later….