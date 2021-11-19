The National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill 2021 to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

LEADERSHIP recall that in the last few days after the passage of the Bill by both chambers of the National Assembly, there were arguments over a provision for direct primaries by political parties in the new electoral law.

Governors of the Federation were said to be against the direct primaries provision in the new law, made by members of the National Assembly against the delegate system of producing party flag bearers.

A terse statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, on Friday evening said the Bill was transmitted earlier on Friday.

“Please be informed that in pursuance of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004, the National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to Mr. President today Friday November 19, 2021,” Omoworare stated.