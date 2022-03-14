The national electricity grid has experienced a collapse, plunging consumers across the country into a blackout.

Taking to its social media handle on Monday to announce the collapse, Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, one of the nation’s distribution companies, disclosed that the grid collapsed at 10:40am on Monday.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) also corroborated the Eko DisCo with a text message sent to its customers.

The AEDC message reads: “Dear Esteemed Customer, we experienced general outage across AEDC network at 10:40 am today due to a system collapse which occurred on the national grid. Appropriate measures are now being taken to restore normal supply as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Massive Generation Shortfall Causes Nationwide Blackouts – TCN

The message by Eko DisCo also reads: “Dear esteemed customer, a system collapse occurred on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are working on the situation with our TCN partners and will keep you updated.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

The grid, which is being managed by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

