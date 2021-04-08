By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The federal government has insisted that the activities at the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ in Benin City, Edo State, would continue as planned.

This is contrary to the earlier announcement by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) that the festival would end abruptly by 12noon on Thursday.

The federal government made its position known in a statement released by the assistant director, press, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ramon Balogun, on Thursday morning.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has clarified that the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, is going on as planned with competitions going on as scheduled.

“The Ministry and the Main Organising Committee (MOC) for the festival are unaware of any plans or threat by the Edo State Government to shut down the sports festival as there has been no official meeting or communication that relayed such information.

“The Honorable Minister, Permanent Secretary and Directors are on ground in Benin City where the Festival is holding, and it is expected that the Edo State Government would formally invite the Ministry for a meeting should any urgency exist around the National Sports Festival or communicate officially with the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) for the festival. The Ministry has no such communication,” the statement added.