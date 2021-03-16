By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Azman Air with immediate effect.

According to the apex aviation regulatory agency, the suspension has become necessary following series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 Aircraft.

In an official statement issued Tuesday, signed by the agency’s Director General, Capt Musa Nuhu, the agency stated that “the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015, suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 Aircraft in the Fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021”.