There seems to be more trouble for the suspended and indicted DCP Abba Kyari as the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested billionaire drug baron behind the N3billion Tramadol deal linked to Kyari-led Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The suspected drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, who has been under surveillance of the NDLEA for months, was eventually nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 Terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday April 13, 2022.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Ukatu who is chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies, was arrested after months of surveillance and evading arrest.

He also said Ukatu has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

The suspect owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

This is in addition to operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money.

Babafemi also said, “Ukatu came under watch last year after five cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized from his staff on 4th May 2021 when he sent them to sell to undercover police officers (unknown to Ukatu) from the then Kyari-led IRT of the Nigeria Police, Ikeja Lagos. The price of a carton of Tramadol was negotiated at N17 million each as against the then black market value that ranged between N18 million and N20 million a carton in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the arrest of Ukatu’s staff: Pius Enidom and Sunday Ibekwete, Kyaris men were then led by the suspects to Mallinson’s warehouse at Ojota in Lagos where 197 additional Cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized by the IRT Team. The monetary value of the 202 cartons of Tramadol seized from Mallinson in one day was over N3billion.

“Three weeks after the seizure, the Kyari’s IRT team transferred only 12 Cartons of the Tramadol with one truck and a suspect to the Lagos Command of the NDLEA, leaving 190 cartons unaccounted for. After over eight months of following the lead, anti-narcotic officers of the agency eventually arrested Ukatu at the Lagos airport on 13th April 2022.”

It would be recalled that Kyari and four top members of his team are already facing trial for a different but similar offence at a Federal High Court in Abuja.