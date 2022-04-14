The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Salisu Yusuf as the head coach of the Super Eagles B (otherwise known as CHAN Eagles) as well as the U-23 (Olympics) Team.

Yusuf, who guided Super Eagles B to emerge as as runner-up of the African Nations Championship in Morocco in 2018, will work with Kennedy Boboye (Assistant Coach); Fatai Osho (Assistant Coach); Abubakar Bala Mohammed (Assistant Coach); Fidelis Ikechukwu (Assistant Coach); Eboboritse Uwejamomere (Match Analyst) and Ike Shorounmu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer) and Suleiman Shuaibu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer 2).

In other appointments, Ladan Bosso retains his position as Head Coach of the U-20 Boys. He will work with former U-17 Head Coach, Fatai Amao (Assistant Coach); Oladuni Oyekale (Assistant Coach); Jolomi Atune Alli (Assistant Coach), and Baruwa Olatunji Abideen (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

For the U-17 Boys, Golden Eaglets, Nduka Ugbade was named Head Coach. He will work with Ahmad Lawal Dankoli (Assistant Coach); Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika (Assistant Coach); Yemi Daniel (Assistant Coach), and Mohammed Nasiru Isah (Goalkeepers’ Trainer). Ugbade captained Nigeria’s first cadet team that won the FIFA U-16 World Cup in China in 1985.

For the U-13/15 Boys known as Future Eagles, Patrick Bassey will be Head Coach and will work with Abdullahi Tyabo Umar (Assistant Coach); Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (Assistant Coach); Ifeanyi Uba (Assistant Coach); Alh. Mohammed Kwairanga (Assistant Coach), and Abubakar Abdullahi (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

The NFF also stated that a new Head Coach for the Super Eagles will be announced and officially unveiled once the processes for his engagement and contract-signing were concluded.

The NFF Executive Committee has also approved the recommendation of the Technical & Development Sub-Committee for the new Head Coach to work with Coach Salisu Yusuf (whenever he is available from Super Eagles B/U23 Team duties) as 1st Assistant.

Former Nigerian international, Finidi George, will be 2nd Assistant, with Usman Abdallah as 3rd Assistant. Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the Match Analyst and another former Nigeria’s international, Ike Shorounmu, will be the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.