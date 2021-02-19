Nigeria has been placed at ‘moderate risk’ of Ebola outbreak, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

This is coming as Guinea battles the deadly disease .

Making this known through its website, NCDC said that the decision was based on the proximity of Guinea to Nigeria and other West African countries.

It further said other indicators were brought to fore in raising the latest alarm

Death toll has been on the steady rise since the outbreak in Guinea on February 14.

More Details Later ..