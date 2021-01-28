Nigeria has got its worst rating on the Transparency International corruption perception index since 2015.

In the 2020 index released on Thursday, the country scored 25 out of a possible 100 points — with zero signifying the worst performing countries and 100, the best-ranked.

It also dropped to 149 out of the 180 countries surveyed, making it the second most corrupt country in West Africa.

The 2020 rating is one point below that of 2019 when the country scored 26 points, and two points below its ranking in 2018 and 2017 when it got 27 points.

It is also the worst ranking the country has got in five years: It scored 26 points in 2015 and 28 points in 2016.