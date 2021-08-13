The Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom has been shut down following reported exposure to COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday August 12, 2021, which was made available to our LEADERSHIP by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

It noted that the mission would be closed for 10 working days as an official tested positive to COVID-19.

The release titled, ‘Closure of Nigerian High Commission, London’ reads: “The Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

“At the entrance, Coronavirus test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.”

The Mission disclosed that mandatory testing was further carried on all officials of the Mission.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials,” the statement said.

A source told LEADERSHIP on Friday that the Mission is mindful of the current wave of the more devastating Delta variant of the COVID-19 but did not indicate whether the affected staff was diagnosed of the new variant or not.