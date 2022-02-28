The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a protest to the National Assembly on Monday, to demand overwhelming support of federal lawmakers for local government autonomy, ahead of the clause-by-clause voting on the ongoing constitution review by the Parliament.

Members of the NLC during the protest demanded autonomy for the local government and the judiciary.

They insisted that the lack of autonomy for the judicial arm of government, as well as the local government as the third tier of government, runs contrary to democratic principles.

Details Later…

