The trial of self acclaimed leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at a Federal High Court in Abuja, resumed without the physical presence of the accused in court.

When the matter came up at 11am counsel representing parties in the matter announced their appearance.

Counsel to the federal government, Mr M. B. Abubakar, told the court that the case is for hearing and that defendant has not yet been produced by the Department of State Service (DSS).

He however, urged the court to proceed without a fiat taking into consideration that the court has commenced vacation and Justice Binta Nyako was not one of the vacation judges.

In his response, Kanu’s lawyer, Mr ifeanyi Ejiofor, informed the court of an said he filed a motion seeking the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to correctional center.

Justice Murtala-Nyako on his part held that trial of Kanu cannot proceed in the absence of Kanu, having been arrested and brought into the country.

She insisted that Kanu must physically be brought to court since he is now available to face his trial.

The court urged the prosecution to ensure that Kanu be brought to court to witness his trial.

The case has been adjourned to October 21.