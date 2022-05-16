Nollywood actor, Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, popularly known in the film industry as Leo Mezie has died.

The young handsome actor was said to have died in Abuja at the age of 46.

Mezie, who has been battling with kidney disease and had a kidney transplant over four years ago, had another one last week, but began to develop complications and died on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

His death was cofirmed by fellow Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, via a post on Instagram on Monday.

According to reports, Leo had been in and out of the hospital for a while trying to get back on his feet.

Chioma wrote, “Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo.”