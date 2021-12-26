Odudu Otutu had braved the odds to emerge as winner of the 2021 Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS).

The Akwa Ibom State indigene defeated the three other contestants who made it to the grand finale in this year’s edition dubbed Age of Craftsmanship, to win the N50m cash prize.

The other three contestants were Tosin, Damola and Damilola. The GUS reality show, which was anchored by Toke Makinwa, came back on TV after many years and captivated its audience.

Odudu who got a wild card entry blossomed towards the end of the show. The sports enthusiast did not have the puzzle-solving skills of Damola or the tact of Damilola. It wasn’t until he won the 14th task that many began to notice him.

The reality show which is a game of the fittest and wittiest started with 20 contestants and gradually they got evicted. As fate would have it, Odudu got his steps right and won tasks given to the contestants emerging the ultimate winner.

He will now go home with N50million worth of prizes including an SUV as well as a return ticket to Dubai.

With more than 20,000 Nigerians who applied for this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search, only 20 contestants started the race and now Odudu who was a member of the Iroko clan which also had members like Damola, Yankari, Esitima, Tobechukwu, and Gerald, were considered the strongest clan in Amorokin camp.

The final episode of the show which was broadcasted on DSTV on Sunday, December 26, 2021 had Odudu emerging as winner of the 2021 edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search after finding the Chest which contains the secret of the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew.

