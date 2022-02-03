Senator Rochas Okorocha has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Thursday over his ambition to become President in 2023.

According to the immediate-past governor of Imo State, he told President Buhari that all the four legacy parties that make up the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be carried along in the upcoming national convention of the party.

Okorocha, who currently represents Imo West in the National Assembly, added that he also told the President about the injustices meted to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Details Later…

