Following the alleged plan to deny him second term ticker, the only Senator elected on the platform of the Peoples Democtratic Party (PDP) from Oyo State, Kola Balogun, who is a younger brother to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has resigned his membership from the party.

The decision by the Senator, representing Oyo South senatorial district was contained in a letter addressed to the chairman of the party in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East local government area of Oyo State.

The letter, dated 28 April, 2022, was received and acknowledged by the PDP Ward chairman, Tijani Wasiu, on 29 April, 2022.

Balogun, who is the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, did not state his reason for leaving the ruling party in Oyo State.

Senator Balogun, in the letter, titled “Letter Of Resignation From The Peoples Democratic Party”, said the resignation took effect from April 28, 2022.

He thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to serve Oyo South senatorial district in the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

Senator Balogun said he enjoyed the cooperation of the PDP leadership and its members throughout the month of April and wished the party the best of luck.

“I, Senator Dr. Kola Balogun, Senator presently representing Oyo South Senatorial District at the 9th Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja, hereby tender my membership resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria, with effect from today 28th April, 2022.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022.

“I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you,” Senator Balogun wrote.