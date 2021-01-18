ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISRAEL BULUS, KAFANCHAN

Angry Kafanchan residents, on Monday morning took over Kafanchan major roads from Ernmako Filling Station to Kaduna electricity business Unit in Kafanchan to demonstrate over electricity Tarrif hike and epileptic power supply.

The residents, who are mainly Youths, invaded the Kafanchan electricity business Unit demonstrating carrying Placards with inscription; Stop charging us high, we need constant light, stop the blackout and more others.

Our correspondent, who was at the scene reports that Noah Ransom a Students of Senior Government Secondary School Takau was shot at the back and was taking to Sir Patrick Ibrahim Memorial hospital for medical attention.

Some of the angry protesters who spoke with LEADERSHIP lamented that due to the electricity Tarrif hike and epeleptic power supply informed their decision to stage the peaceful protest.

They further explained that residents of Kafanchan enjoyed constant light during the former Manager but wondered why power supply become epeleptic and Tarrif hike immediately he was transferred.

The Youths also demanded the removal of the present manager and review the arbitrary increase in electricity Tarrif in the area.

At the time of filing this report, the security were still battling to dispersed the angry Youths who are demanding justice for the victim.

Contacting the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige l, said, he has no security details of the incident but promised to get back to LEADERSHIP with the details.