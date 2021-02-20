Naomi Osaka is an Australian Open champion once again.

The 23-year-old achieved her twenty-first consecutive win on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena in the women’s singles final, defeating American Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Osaka earned her fourth Grand Slam.

Osaka last won the Australian Open in 2019, while No. 22 seed Brady had never previously been in a Grand Slam final.

Ahead of the match, Brady, 25, told reporters of the pressure of her first final, “I don’t know how I’m going to feel. I can say I can enjoy the moment and just try to play tennis and not really think too much about it.”

She continued, according to the BBC, “But there are going to be moments where I’m going to be thinking ‘Wow, this could be my first Grand Slam title’.

Sunday was not the first time Brady and Osaka have faced off — most notably, the pair played each other in the semifinals at the 2020 U.S. Open. Osaka was ultimately victorious in that match, and in the tournament.

To secure her place in the final, Osaka had to beat tennis icon Serena Williams, taking her down in two sets. After her victory, Osaka reflected to reporters on playing one of her favorite athletes.