The wife of the Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, Barrister Angela Nwaka Folarin, is dead.

Mrs Folarin died in the United Kingdom on Friday afternoon.

According to a terse statement by Senator Folarin’s media aide, YSO Olaniyi, he said “the deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door.”

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May Almighty God Comfort us and Grant Late Angela an eternal rest,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT