Hours after announcing a dusk to dawn curfew in three local government Aaeas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North to contain further security threats.

In the directive, the governor said “from 2pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the Local Government,”

The governor in a statement issued by his director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Macham, urges citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

“The 24 hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice.

“Again, citizens are to note that the 24 hour curfew in Jos North will take effect from 2pm today 15th August 2021,” he added.