The Chief of Gindiri in Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

A friend of the monarch, Alhaji Ladan Salihu, broke the news on his verified Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

Salihu, a former director-general of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Kaduna National Station and immediate-past Chief of Staff to Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammmed, wrote: “The Chief of Gindiri, Charles Mato Dakat kidnapped by gunmen in his palace earlier today. May God save my friend. Amin”

