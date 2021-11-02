The inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, said the police have arrested those behind the raid on the residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Mary Odili.

The IGP made this known during an interview at a two-day capacity building workshop for security operatives in Lagos and Ogun organised by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 2, held at Victoria Island, Lagos and monitored by LEADERSHIP.

According to him, “I have taken my time not to speak quickly on this issue to ensure that when I speak, I am able to give Nigerians information on what transpired or what has been done. To the best of my knowledge, we have been able to arrest the perpetrators and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding the invasion or siege on the judge’s residence.”

The IGP had on Monday ordered an investigation into the incident and assured that the perpetrators would be fished out and brought to justice.

Recall that Justice Odili’s residence was on Friday night invaded by armed security operatives for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubarkar Malami (SAN), Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) all denied any involvement in the invasion which attracted widespread condemnation.

On the attack at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) lecturer’s quarters, the IGP said: “we have information that bandits attacked the University of Abuja and six persons were kidnapped. The police and other security agencies including the military are working to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.”