The Nigeria Police Force said the convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowere, was not shot by the police as reported in some sections of the media.

Reacting to reports on the social media alleging that Sowore was shot at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Monday, spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said contrary to the speculation, police operatives professionally restored calm at the unity fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance.

According to the police, “the FCT police command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that ‘Omoyele Sowere was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain.

READ ALSO: SaharaReporters Publisher, Sowore, Injured By Police Teargas Shot

“Contrary to the speculation, police operatives professionally restored calm at the unity fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance. The protesters who went on the rampage were resisted by police operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order. There is no record of such incident as at the time of this release.

“The command enjoins residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”