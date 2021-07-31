The Imo State Police Command has neutralised two bandits in a gun battle in Njaba local government area of the State on Saturday.

In a release made available to LEADERSHIP, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam, the bandits were incepted on their way to Njaba community.

According to the statement, “on 31/7/2021 at about 0120 hours, a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba Town to launch an attack but were intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police, Imo State Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the ensuing fire fight, one of their operational vehicles was demobilised and two of them neutralised and the remaining ones scampered into the bush. On searching the vehicle one AK47 rifle was recovered with 10 rounds of live Ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.”

The PPRO revealed that the hoodlums detonated an Improvised Explosive Device in the parking lot of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.

Meanwhile, a cordon and pursuant exercise is on going in the area and members of the public residing in the area are advised not to panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is designed to root out violent criminals in that axis.

CSP Abattam called on the residents of the area to avail Police with information of persos seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community and report same to the nearest police station.