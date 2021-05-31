Hours after the murder of a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, men of the Nigerian Police Force have gunned down three persons and fatally wounded seven others connected to the attack on Gulak.

Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police command, SP Bala Elkana, gave the hint in a statement issued late Sunday night.

Elkana named the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) as masterminds of the gruesome murder.

According to Elkana, having established vivid description of the fleeing gunmen and their vehicles from the driver conveying Gulak to the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, the police team gave a hot chase and rounded them up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in the Aboh-Mbaise local government area where the suspects were allegedly distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated.

Elkana said, “On sighting the Police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police team. The gallant and battle-ready Police officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.”

According to him three AK47 rifles, one pistol, five AK47 magazines with 92 rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered from the suspects.

Further, the police said the gunmen were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN, adding that the driver who drove late Gulak and another victim who survived the attack have both identified the dead bodies of the IPOB/ESN members as their attackers as well as the the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers.

Meanwhile during the gun battle, two of the police armored personnel carriers (APC) were riddled with bullets but no casualty was disclosed by the police spokesperson.

The vehicles allegedly recovered from attackers include a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver color; Toyota Sienna 1998 Model with golden color; Toyota Hilux with white color; and a Lexus RX 330 with golden Color. (Registration numbers are withheld for security reasons).

Meanwhile, the Imo Police Commissioner, CP Abutu Yaro, has commended the gallantry effort of the team even as he admonished them to continue to protect the public space.

LEADERSHIP reports that late Ahmed Gulak was gunned down on Sunday morning on his way to the airport to catch a flight back to Abuja.