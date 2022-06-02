All branches of Zenith Bank in Owerri, the Imo State capital, were on Thursday, sealed off by policemen over payment of benefits to a former deputy governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere.

Already hundreds of customers were stranded over the development even as some were seen crying uncontrollably because of emergencies to deal with.

Policemen attached to Zone 9 in Aba, Abia State, stormed the Owerri early Thursday morning and refused entry or exit to the bank branches.

A bank staff, who pleaded anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that the erstwhile deputy governor secured an absolute Garnishee Order from the National Industrial Court in Owerri against the bank in a suit.

The staff said, “The order is for N1.9bn entitlements claim and the policemen from Zone 9 have come to enforce the court order. The court ordered that the bank should pay him. The judge in his judgement barred the defendants from appealing and ordered 24 hours for the enforcement of the judgment.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the state government proved abortive as the Information Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba, did not pick the several phone calls put across to him.

Madumere had secured a court order restraining the then Governor Rochas Okorocha from swearing-in another deputy governor as a replacement for him.

It could also be recalled that Madumere secured another court verdict in his favour, which quashed his impeachment by the Imo State House Assembly.