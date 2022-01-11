A yet-to-be identified Police officer has been shot dead by gunmen at Oke Maria axis in Oka-Akoko, Akoko South West local government area of Ondo State.

A source informed LEADERSHIP that the policeman was believed to have been killed by armed robbers on Tuesday evening.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluwafunmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident when contacted.

Odunlami said, “It is true, but I am waiting for a report before I can give you full details.”

Details Later…

