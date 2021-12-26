One of Abuja’s biggest shopping malls, Next Cash & Carry, has been gutted by fire on Sunday.

The mall which is situated in the Jahi district of the Federal Capital Territory went up in flames around 10:00am.

Thick smoke was seen around the mall as emergency workers tried to salvage the situation.

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time of this report.

The roads have, however, been closed and the fire service men were still trying to contain the fire.

The Head of Search and Rescue National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Abuja, Labuan Ahman, who spoke with journalists, called on mutual aid fire services for support.

“The whole of Next Cash and Carry is on fire. We have the FCT and Federal Fire Services on the ground. We are calling on all mutual aid fire services to deploy to Next Cash and Carry. The mutual aid fire services are Julius Berger, CBN, and then the Armed Forces.

“We are calling on the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, and the Army to provide support as they usually do,” Ahman said.

