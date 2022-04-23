The 44th Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo State, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III (Iku Baba Yeye), has passed away after days of illness.

Aged 83, Alaafin Adeyemi III passed away after 51 years on the throne of his forefathers, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State at about 12.30am on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the late Alaafin was a close friend of the founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, the Aare Bamofi of Yoruba Land.

Alaafin Adeyemi III is said to be the 8th ruler of the modern Oyo Kingdom.

Born on October 15, 1938, his grandfather and father were previously Alaafin of Oyo at different times.

He became the Alaafin of Oyo in January, 1971 and had few months ago celebrated his 51st anniversary on the Oyo throne.

LEADERSHIP learnt that necessary traditional rites preceeding the burial of an Alaafin had begun on Saturday morning in Oyo town.

Alaafin is the third prominent monarch to have died in Oyo State in the last five months beginning with Soun of Ogbomoso Land, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, who died in December, 2021; the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1, who died in January, 2022 and now the Alaafin of Oyo, who died on April 23, 2022.