Some youths have taken to the streets of Ibadan to protest the arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Igboho, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, on Monday night by security operatives in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The protesters, who are carrying placards with different inscriptions in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital city, were demanding the immediate release of Igboho from detention.

Details Later…

