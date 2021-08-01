The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of the Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, over his alleged link to Instagram influencer and suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbass popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi perpetrated a $1.1 million Qatari school fraud being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

Aside from approving the suspension of Kyari, the commission has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to furnish it with information on outcome of the four-man panel instituted to investigate Kyari and any further development on the matter for necessary actions.

The Commission hinted that Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31, 2021 and that further action on the penalty already imposed on him would be determined by outcome of ongoing investigations to ascertain if Kyari was culpable in the $1.1 million obtained from a businessman that was about to build a school for children in Qatar.

PSC, through a statement made available to journalists on Sunday by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, added that the decision was taken following an indictment made by the FBI.

LEADERSHIP reports that the PSC decision followed a recommendation to it by the IGP Baba pending the outcome of the probe of Kyari.

The statement reads: “The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.”